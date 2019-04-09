Severe storms possible in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain and scattered storms are in Tuesday's forecast for Central Florida as a front approaches the region.

Orlando will reach a high in the mid-80s, with a 70% chance of rain.

"This front will bring a chance for strong to severe storms in the afternoon," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The storms will push east across Florida into the evening.

"The main threats from this activity will be dangerous lightning strikes, strong wind gusts up to 50 mph and dime- to quarter-sized hail," Bridges said.

Here are where storms will be by 2 PM! pic.twitter.com/HQmk4spoHu — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) April 9, 2019

Rain chances dip to 20% Wednesday, when highs will be near 85.

Highs will be in the upper 80s from Thursday through Saturday, with no chance of rain.

The chance of rain jumps to 30% Sunday, with a high of 88.

