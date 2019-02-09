Showers, cloudy skies make for damp Central Florida Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is kicking off Saturday in the only way it seems to know -- with rain and cloudy skies.

Showers that were mainly over Brevard County in the morning will begin to spread out over Central Florida later on.

Expect rain to pick up in Osceola, Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties after the noon hour, according to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos. Flagler, Marion, Lake and Sumter counties will see the least amount of rain coverage, between 10 to 20 percent.

"Rain coverage will vary throughout the day," Cokinos said.

Coverage will bump up slightly closer to Volusia and Orange counties. The rest of Central Florida will stay around 40 percent coverage, but Brevard will be around 50 percent, with most of the activity in that area for the majority of the day.

"Most of the showers that pass by will have light to moderate rain," Cokinos said. "The clouds will thicken up more as the day goes on."

Highs will range from the upper 60s in Palm Coast and Daytona Beach to inland in Ocala. Orlando, Kissimmee and Melbourne will reach 74 degrees.

"Boaters, today is not a great day to be out on the water," Cokinos said. "This goes for those who take small boats out on the lakes, too."

A north-northeast wind will be blowing at 10-20 mph. Gusts, will be strong near 25-30 mph, especially in coastal Volusia County into northern portions of coastal Brevard County.

A small craft advisory is in place from midmorning Saturday until late Sunday night. There is also a lake wind advisory in place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Both the Intracoastal Waterway and lakes will be very rough. Seas will build between 5-9 feet.

On Saturday night, on-and-off showers will pass through. The rain will spread into areas that didn't get as mush shower activity as the afternoon.

"It will still be windy and wet to finish up the weekend," Cokinos said.

Highs will linger in the mid-70s with a 50 percent coverage of rain. Winds are predicted to slow down Sunday night into Monday morning.

