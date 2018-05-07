Showers linger overnight, drier air moves in Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. - A flood watch was issued for Brevard County for a good part of Sunday due to heavy rain.

While there wasn't a lot of rain in Marion County, there was plenty along the I-4 corridor, along with reports of 3 to 4 inches in Palm Bay.

Some showers will continue to hang around Sunday night and possibly a few will linger into the morning, but drier air will move in Monday. Lows overnight will range from 63 in Ocala to 69 in Orlando and 68 in Palm Bay.

Rain chances are highest Sunday night in Brevard County at 40 percent.

Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected Monday as a more settled and consistent weather pattern settles in. Highs on Monday will reach 87 in Melbourne, 85 in Daytona Beach and 90 in Orlando.

The next mention of rain in the forecast is next weekend.

