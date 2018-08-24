Sick of the rain? Too bad

ORLANDO, Fla. - Afternoon storms will once again pound portions of Central Florida.
There's a 60 percent coverage area of showers and storms on Friday and into the middle of next week.
Afternoon high temperatures will be above the average of 91. Expect a high of 94 on Friday in Orlando.
Highs will stay above the average for the next several days.
Orlando has a rain surplus of 2.57 inches this year.
Pinpointing lots of rain across Central Florida by 5 PM! #FutureRadar pic.twitter.com/Q4YuFYSJH1 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) August 24, 2018
Pinpointing the tropics
Hurricane Lane is heading due north toward the islands of Hawaii.
"It will eventually make a left turn and not have a direct hit on the islands," Bridges said.
Early Friday, Lane was a Category 3 hurricane with winds at 120 mph. Lane was moving north at 6 mph.
"The Hawaiian islands are on the dirty side of Lane, meaning they’ll see flooding and the risk of tornadoes," Bridges said.
Here is the track for Hurricane #Lane! Moving NORTH at 6 mph! pic.twitter.com/YC83qXCPdw — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) August 24, 2018
Meanwhile, an area of low pressure off the coast of Africa has a 10 percent chance of developing over the next five days.
"After that, we'll see if there's any chance that it could turn into something more significant," Bridges said.
