Sick of the rain? Too bad

Summer storms to pound Orlando area once again

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager, Troy Bridges - Meteorologist

Rain.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Afternoon storms will once again pound portions of Central Florida.

There's a 60 percent coverage area of showers and storms on Friday and into the middle of next week.

Afternoon high temperatures will be above the average of 91. Expect a high of 94 on Friday in Orlando.

Highs will stay above the average for the next several days.

Orlando has a rain surplus of 2.57 inches this year.

Pinpointing the tropics

Hurricane Lane is heading due north toward the islands of Hawaii.

"It will eventually make a left turn and not have a direct hit on the islands," Bridges said.

Early Friday, Lane was a Category 3 hurricane with winds at 120 mph. Lane was moving north at 6 mph.

"The Hawaiian islands are on the dirty side of Lane, meaning they’ll see flooding and the risk of tornadoes," Bridges said.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure off the coast of Africa has a 10 percent chance of developing over the next five days.

"After that, we'll see if there's any chance that it could turn into something more significant," Bridges said.

