Slight warmup arrives in time for weekend in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Friday is off to another chilly start across the Orlando area, with temperatures dipping into the 30s and 40s again.

Lows are well below the average, which is the mid-50s for this time of year in Central Florida.

Temperatures will be warming slightly as the afternoon approaches, according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

"All behind the front that brought us this cold air, we will see more sunshine into the afternoon today, with a bit of a warmup," Bridges said. "Expect a high of 70 degrees. That is 1 degree below the average of 71 degrees."

It will stay mostly dry through the weekend, although minimal rain chances do return to the forecast, with a minimal amount of moisture in the atmosphere.

Expect only a 10 percent coverage of rain Saturday and Sunday, with highs reaching the upper 70s, near 80, both days.

If you've enjoyed the cooler weather, you have something to look forward to next week, according to Bridges.

"There will be another dry front that brings temperatures down slightly heading into next week," Bridges said.

Temperatures will reach a high of 70 degrees Monday. Expect highs in the 60s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with morning lows in the 40s and 50s for most of next week.

For those running in the Disney Marathon this weekend, expect morning lows in the 50s with temperatures reaching the low 60s by late morning Saturday and Sunday.

