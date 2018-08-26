Slightly less rain will make for warm Sunday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain is predicted for Sunday, just like Saturday, but with slightly less intensity.

News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said the majority of the rain will be in the afternoon, letting the morning warm Central Florida up. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the mid 90s.

The main difference between Sunday previous few days is the amount of rain coverage. Sunday brings less coverage with rain moving westward through the evening. Coverage along the coast is 30 percent, while inland zones will see 40 percent.

The rain will start near the coast early and then move inland late this afternoon through the evening. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/KnVgSzHAkD — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) August 26, 2018

"Boaters just keep an eye to the sky for passing storms," Cokinos said.

A light chop is expected along the Intracoastal Waterway, with seas between 1 and 2 feet.

The night will bring some clouds and lows in the mid 70s.

Cokinos said the tropics are predicted to remain quiet. In the Atlantic and Caribbean, nothing is expected to develop over the next five days. Tropical Storm Lane continues to move away from the Hawaiian Islands and will fall apart over open water in the next few days.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.