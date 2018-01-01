Snow in Central Florida? So you're saying there's a chance

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Arctic blast of cold air is moving into Central Florida, bringing a slight chance of snow flurries to the region later in the week.

"More reinforcing cold air will continue to build in for the next several days," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

There is a wind chill advisory in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday for Marion County. The advisory means temperatures will feel like freezing or below for several hours.

Temperatures started out in the upper 50s Monday morning in the Orlando area and will drop throughout the day, reaching the upper 40s by 5 p.m.

The average high on this date in Orlando is 71 degrees.

Rain chances stand at 60 percent.

"There will be a few light showers that will be off and on through New Year’s Day in Central Florida," Bridges said.

Rain chances will be minimal Tuesday, at 20 percent, with a high of 56 degrees in Orlando.

Expect a high of 52 on Wednesday, with an 80 percent chance of rain.

Wednesday night, mainly overnight and into early Thursday, temperatures will be close to freezing in Orlando and below freezing in much of the northern half of the state.

"Most of the moisture will be out of Florida in time for those temperatures to drop to freezing and below," Bridges said. "There is a brief, minimal chance for a few snow flurries across Florida, even in Orlando, late Wednesday night."

High temperatures will be in the low 50s on Thursday and Friday.

Snow fell in the Florida Panhandle about three weeks ago, covering the top of a "Welcome to Florida" sign.

