Soggy, stormy week on tap in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain, rain is here to stay, at least for this week in Central Florida.

"We are pinpointing an unsettled weather pattern for the next several days, leading to higher rain chances," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

There will be a 70% coverage of afternoon rain Monday and an 80% coverage rain throughout Tuesday.

Rain chances will be 70% Wednesday, 60% Thursday and 50 Friday.

The main threat this afternoon will be flooding rain. pic.twitter.com/UNLxeSE1Rf — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 8, 2019

Rain chances dip to 40% over the weekend.

High temperature will be close to the average of 91 degrees every day this week.

Tracking the tropics

An area of low pressure over the southeastern United States is expected to move southward toward the northeastern Gulf of Mexico.

"This broad area of low pressure could become a tropical depression by the end of the week as it meanders near the northern Gulf," Bridges said.

As of Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center is giving the system an 80% chance of developing tropical characteristics over the next five days.

Computer models currently show the system tracking to the west, toward the Louisiana or Texas coastlines after it enters the Gulf.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Floridians should keep tabs on the potential storm.

"We are actively monitoring this weather system as it advances to the Gulf of Mexico," DeSantis tweeted. "While it is premature to determine the potential impact to Florida’s Gulf Coast, heavy rain looks like an increasing possibility. We encourage all residents in North and Central Florida to prepare for the possibility of heavy rain and the potential for flooding in low-lying areas. Monitor local weather updates and follow preparedness guidelines."

The next named storm will be called Barry.

Hurricane season runs through November.

A tropical depression could form over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. This system could also produce heavy rainfall along portions of the central and eastern US Gulf Coast. For more info go to https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB. Local info at: https://t.co/SiZo8ohZMN pic.twitter.com/D4r1dVu05k — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 7, 2019

We are actively monitoring this weather system as it advances to the Gulf of Mexico. While it is premature to determine the potential impact to Florida’s Gulf Coast, heavy rain looks like an increasing possibility. https://t.co/SFfyhQZkbk — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 8, 2019

Watch News 6 for more weather news.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.