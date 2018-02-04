Soggy Super Bowl Sunday ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. - The first half of Super Bowl Sunday in Orlando will be mainly dry and mild in the 50s and 60s.

The clouds overhead will continue to thicken up throughout the day. Rain will start to fall by the afternoon and pick up in the evening.

Rain coverage is at 60 percent, with an isolated thunderstorm possible along with pockets of heavy rain.

High temperatures will reach the mid- to upper 70s.

Overnight, the rain chances will start to taper off as a weak cold front passes by.

Lows will bottom out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

There will be lots of sunshine and mild temperatures in the mid-70s to start the work week.

