Some showers lead into Columbus Day; tropical storm expected to form

ORLANDO, Fla. - More of the same weather is predicted in Central Florida just in time for Columbus Day.

Sunday is expected to experience spotty showers that will continue to pop up throughout the day. News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said 30 percent of Central Florida will see rain, with some pockets of heavy rain possible. Southern areas are the most likely to be impacted.

High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s.

"If you’re headed to the beach to beat the heat, just keep in mind the rip current risk remains high," Cokinos said. "Swim safe and near a lifeguard."

East winds are predicted to pick up and bring dust, making waters hazardous for mariners. A small craft advisory will begin Sunday night and last through early Wednesday.

As the day goes on, showers will continue to move west. Overnight, coastal showers could pop up and last through Monday morning. Overnight lows will stay in the mid-70s with cloudy skies.

Columbus Day brings more of the same.

Tropical update

Tropical Depression 14 will continue to move north into the Gulf of Mexico, where it is expected to strengthen to tropical storm status by the early part of the workweek. If it develops further, the storm will be named Michael.

By Tuesday, rain coverage will increase substantially as moisture from the system funnels into Central Florida. The latest forecast track shows the storm moving to the Panhandle late in the week.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Leslie is still over the open Atlantic Ocean, moving east away from the U.S. coast.

Within the next 24 hrs TD 14 is expected to take on the name Michael. Updated track has it headed toward the panhandle later this week. For us this means ample moisture will move into CFL giving us more widespread heavy rain potential starting Tues. pic.twitter.com/K68VKsUjeh — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) October 7, 2018

