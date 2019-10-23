Spectacular! Comfortable weather visits Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It may be short-lived, but cooler weather reached Central Florida on Wednesday.

Orlando tied a record high of 92, set in 2006, Tuesday, but Wednesday's high will be about 10 degrees cooler. The average high on this date is 83.

"Lower humidity and very low rain chances with lots of sunshine will lead to a spectacular day across Central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

[RELATED: How we pretend it's fall in Florida without the fall weather]

Rain chances return to the forecast Thursday at 50%. The high will be 86.

The chance of rain will be 40-50% Friday through Sunday, with highs in the mid-70s.

Grab a jacket in Marion county! pic.twitter.com/ASkoFtvW21 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) October 23, 2019

Pinpointing the tropics

Unorganized showers and thunderstorms over the Yucatán Peninsula associated with the tropical wave is expected to move west-northwest over the far southwestern Gulf of Mexico by late Thursday.

"There's a 20% chance of development within the next five days," Bridges said.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

Watch News 6 for more weather news.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.