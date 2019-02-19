Spotty showers come to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new front will bring showers to Central Florida on Tuesday.

The coverage of rain will be up to 40 percent.

"This will not be a washout, as most of the showers will be spotty across Central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This front will not bring a drastic change in temperature."

Orlando will see a high of 82. The average high on this date is 74.

Warming to 82 today with a 40% coverage of rain! pic.twitter.com/OVKXhrff04 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) February 19, 2019

"High temperatures will return to the mid-80s Wednesday through Sunday," Bridges said.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Rain chances will be 30 percent Wednesday and 20 percent Thursday.

There's a 10 to 20 percent chance of rain Friday through Sunday.

Melbourne set a new record Monday, reaching a high of 89, topping the old record of 88 set in 2008.

