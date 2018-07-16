Spotty showers expected Monday, rain chances rising by Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Spotty showers were on the radar Sunday, but Daytona Beach managed to get more than an inch and a half of precipitation, while most others reported receiving none. It will be much of the same for Monday, but by Tuesday, the chance for rain jumps up to 60 percent.

On Sunday night, it will remain warm and muggy, but eventually drop to the mid-70s. Skies will become partly cloudy.

Monday will be just like Sunday, with only a 40 percent chance of rain. Daytime temperatures will range from 94 inland to 91 at the beaches. The rip current threat will remain very high.

Grab your umbrella and water jug for the remainder of the week, as rain chances jump back to 60 percent.

By Monday night, Subtropical Storm Beryl will be a tropical depression, and it continues to be no threat to U.S.

