Spotty showers linger in Central Florida; 90s right around the corner

ORLANDO, Fla. - A cold front continues to bring showers to Central Florida on Wednesday.

"This front is very weak and only bringing a few showers along with it throughout the day today as 'wrap-around moisture' is associated with a 30% coverage," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The threat for severe weather is over."

There will be a slight chance for a couple of showers through the evening.

Orlando will reach a high of 85. The average high on this date is 81.

Lower rain chances today at the #BusStop! pic.twitter.com/5ttwQudxXJ — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) April 10, 2019

Expect high temperatures to hit 90 on Thursday and Friday, with no chance of rain.

Overnight lows will be 70 degrees.

Slight rain chances return on Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures in the upper 80s through the weekend.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for more weather news.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.