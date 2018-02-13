Spring-like temperatures linger in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida will continue to see highs in the 80s.

Orlando is expected to see a high of 83 on Tuesday. The average high on this date is 74. The record is 89, set in 2013.

"We are pinpointing what is left over from an outflow boundary that led to rain in some areas on Monday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Because of those leftover boundaries, we will see a 20 percent chance of a few showers."

Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-60s.

Sanford set a record high on Monday, warming to 86 degrees, one degree higher than the record, which was set in 2013. Orlando reached 86 on Monday, two degrees shy of the record. Daytona Beach hit 83, one degree shy of its record, set in 2009. Melbourne tied the record of 85 degrees, last reached in 2013.

"Wednesday, more of the same can be expected with somewhat of a summer-like pattern as the sea breezes could lead to a few showers with a 20 percent coverage," Bridges said.

Expect highs in the 80s through the weekend.

"Rain will not be a big factor for all your Valentine's Day plans," Bridges said. "Be sure to make plans to get outdoors with your sweetie."

Rain will not be a factor for the races this weekend in Daytona Beach.

