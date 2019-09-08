Staying hot, dry to close out the weekend, new area to watch in the tropics

ORLANDO, Fla.- - The dry weather will continue Sunday with highs again climbing into the mid 90s. A stray storm will be possible Monday and Tuesday, but most of the region will remain dry until late in the week.

Beach Forecast:

The rip current threat is still elevated in the wake of Dorian, make sure you are paying attention and swimming near a lifeguard. Highs climb into the low 90s with sun at the beaches.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Gabrielle continues to struggle over the open waters of the Atlantic. It remains no threat to land. East of the Lesser Antilles resides another area of disturbed weather with a 40 percent chance to develop into a tropical depression.

The new area closer to home only has a 20 percent chance to develop as it moves toward the Bahamas. This could bring wet weather to Central Florida to close out the work week. Even if this system were to get a name, it looks to remain rather weak as it moves west. The peak of hurricane season arrives September 10th.

