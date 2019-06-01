Steamy weather continues on the first day of hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. - The steamy weather continues as we head into the weekend. Highs Saturday will soar back to the 90s, but will feel like the triple-digits, according to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

We're off to a warm and muggy start to the weekend. The heat returns today along with the chance for rain. Join us on News 6 right for your detailed weekend outlook. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/L45BHd3cMr — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) June 1, 2019

"Stay hydrated while outdoors for any extended period of time," Cokinos said. "Don't forget to give yourself some time in the shade.This will help your body stay cool so you don't find yourself suffering from a heat-related illness."

At the beach, swim safe while in the water. A moderate rip current threat remains in place for all area beaches.

Afternoon showers could bring some heavy rain. It won't be widespread, but showers that do form will linger through the early evening. Rain will move from west to east today. Mainly impacting Brevard & Osceola counties this evening. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/vYHxQqJWQ7 — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) June 1, 2019

Showers will start from the west and move east Saturday afternoon. By Saturday evening a few thunderstorms could pop up producing heavy rain mainly over eastern portions of Orange and Seminole County and more over Osceola and Brevard counties until 8 or 9 p.m. Saturday.

Rain chances are at 30% so not everyone will get the rain.

Once the rain fades away, there will be a few clouds left overhead. Lows will stay mild in the mid-70s.

Sunday will be another hot day with a spotty shower or two in the afternoon.

Saturday is the first day of hurricane season and it's a great time to stock up on hurricane supplies. This is a tax free weekend and the period will last through Thursday. No taxes will be charged on hurricane supplies such as batteries, weather radios, etc.

For a look at things you could need check out our Hurricane page here. There's a lot of helpful info on there to get you and your loved ones ready for the season.

This includes your pets! Remember just because the forecast is near normal, it doesn't mean you should be unprepared. Getting your things together not only helps keep you safe, but it can give you confidence and a little comfort during a stressful time.

Don't forget, in addition to the weather app, we have the News 6 hurricane app as well. It's a great tool to track storms and it sends the latest developments right to the palm of your hand while you're on the go.

It's free -- give it a try!

