Sticky day leads to increased chance of sea breeze storms in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A sticky, humid, hot day will lead to increased rain chances Wednesday afternoon in Central Florida.

Orlando's high will be near 95, with "feels-like" temperatures topping off at 105 degrees. The average high on this date is 92.

Rain chances will be 50% Wednesday and 40% from Thursday through the weekend.

"Most of the rain that we see will be typical summer-type storms embedded with heavy downpours and a few rumbles of thunder," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Since January, Orlando has received 24.11 inches of rain, putting the yearly rain deficit at 1.80 inches.

