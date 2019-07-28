Storm chances increase Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. - After just a few storms Saturday, the coverage of storms will once again increase Sunday. Load up on the sunscreen, but there will be more clouds than sun again Sunday. A few showers develop around lunch, but the heavier storms form just inland of the beaches and will push inland.

The further west you live, the later you will see the storms. Storms will likley be ongoing late into the evening west of I-4.

Storm chances drop again to start the work week. Coverage will be around 30-40%, but much of the region should stay dry. Highs for the bulk of the week ahead top out around 90.

Beach Update

The rip current threat remains on the lower side. Be on the lookout storms and be prepared to leave the beach if you hear thunder.

Tropical Update

A few tropical waves remain in the open Atlantic, but none of them are expected to develop over the next five days. Beyond those five days some development could be possible. Stay tuned.

