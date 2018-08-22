Storms continue to saturate Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's all about the heat and storms in Central Florida.

The high in Orlando on Wednesday will soar into the mid-90s, with the "feels like" temperature reaching more than 100 degrees.

"By the weekend, high temperatures will be close to 91, the average high for this time of the year," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Rain chances stand at 60 percent through Saturday.

"The greatest threat in the coming days will be flooding as we will add several inches of rain to already saturated ground and high river levels," Bridges said.

Orlando is at a yearly rain surplus of 2.46 inches. Daytona Beach has a yearly surplus of a whopping 16.38 inches.

Look at these rain totals! pic.twitter.com/7zUOrUozna — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) August 22, 2018

Tracking the tropics

It's very quiet in the Atlantic.

"We are not watching anything in the Atlantic for tropical development," Bridges said.

The Pacific, however, is a different story.

"We're watching Hurricane Lane, a Category 5 storm head toward the Hawaiian islands," Bridges said.

