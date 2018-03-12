Storms expected in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain and possible storms are expected Monday in the Orlando area.

"We are pinpointing a brand new strong cold front moving through Central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This front will bring a 70 percent coverage of rain for the first half of the day. There is the chance for some stronger storms, with strong wind and lightning."

Rain tapers off by the evening.

Orlando will see a high of 74. The average high on this date is 78.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s across the region.

The highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 60s.

Lows will be in the mid-40s in Orlando.

Highs return to the 70s on Thursday, with mid-70s expected on Friday.

"For St. Patrick’s Day, expect a high of 82," Bridges said.

