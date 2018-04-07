LIVE RADAR: Storms bringing lightning, gusty winds to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Winds are picking up and heavier rains are falling on the Orlando area as the threat for severe weather increases.

A significant weather advisory was in effect for parts of Marion and Flagler counties until 6:45 p.m.

As of 6:05 p.m., the line of thunderstorms was moving east at 45 mph, packing winds that could gust as high as 55 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Nickel-sized hail was also possible.

A cool front coming from the west, colliding with the heat and moist air from the southwest, are creating a strong chance for rain and possible thunderstorms that will likely move through the area as the evening approaches.

"Expect winds up to 25 mph, with higher gusts, along with some downpours with lightning and hail, News 6 weather anchor Danny Treanor said.

The threat for severe weather is considered to be marginal in much of Central Florida. The threat in more northern portions of Central Florida is considered to be slight, which is a bit more severe.

Details on how the threats are measured and what risks fall under each category of potential threats are explained in the graphic below.

Marion and Flagler counties will see the greatest risk of storms, with a 70 percent chance of rain forecast in those areas.

Under the cloudy skies, temperatures Saturday night will reach lows of 63 degrees in Ocala, 67 degrees in Orlando and 68 degrees in Palm Bay.

Sunday's weather will be similar.

"Not much improvement on Sunday," Treanor said. "Expect mostly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of additional rain."

Temperatures Sunday will reach highs of 70 degrees in Daytona Beach, 78 degrees in Orlando and 79 degrees in Melbourne.

A stalled front will remain in the area, causing instability and a continued 50 percent chance of rain Monday and Tuesday.

Conditions will improve Wednesday, with more sunshine expected Thursday and Friday.

