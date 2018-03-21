Storms leave forecast; first full day of spring brings cooler air, sunshine

joe Raedle/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a string of storms moved through the Orlando area Tuesday afternoon and evening, conditions are calming down as the system clears out of the forecast for Wednesday.

"What a difference a few hours makes," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Just as predicted, there were numerous severe thunderstorms with damaging wind, torrential downpours and hail and even a few tornado warnings."

Though it may not have been the ideal forecast to start the season, Tuesday was the first day of spring as of 12:15 p.m.

Tuesday's rain helped very little to bring relief to the dry conditions and fire dangers, and there is still a deficit in rainfall across Central Florida.

"Officially in Orlando, we saw .34 inches of rain, putting our deficit at 3.84 inches since January," Bridges said. "Daytona Beach, we officially saw .55 inches of rain, putting our deficit at .18 inches. And in Melbourne, we only saw a trace of rain, putting our deficit at 3.56 inches."

Temperatures in Orlando Tuesday reached a high of 83 degrees. Wednesday will be cooler, with the high only expected to reach 73 degrees. The average temperature in Orlando this time of year is 79 degrees.

Skies will be clear, with lots of sunshine, but winds will be strong.

Winds will be coming from the west at 15 to 20 mph, gusting at 30 mph at times. They will barely slow down Wednesday evening, as some gusts out of the west will reach up to 20 mph.

High temperatures will be even cooler on Thursday, reaching a high of only 70 degrees after temperatures in the 40s will make for a chilly morning.

On Friday, temperatures will warm into the mid- and upper 70s. By the weekend, expect temperatures in the low 80s.

Rain chances will stay out of the forecast all together through the middle of next week.

