Stormy pattern continues for Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Raindrops will keep falling on your head in the Orlando area.

"A ridge of high pressure will continue to usher in a warm and humid air from the southeast, maintaining a moist air mass across the region," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "This, combined with our sea breeze pattern, will again lead to scattered to numerous showers and storms Wednesday afternoon."

Stronger onshore breezes will continue to focus the storm coverage across the interior, with rain chances up to 50-60 percent west of I-95.

The main threat will be frequent lightning, gusty winds and locally heavy downpours.

Highs will be near 90 degrees across the inland counties. The average high on this date in Orlando is 91.

"Convection will shift into west-central Florida by sunset, but lingering areas of light rain may persist across Lake County into the evening," Campos said.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

"This weather pattern will continue through Labor Day weekend," Campos said.

