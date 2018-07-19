Strong afternoon storms pushing east from I-4

ORLANDO, Fla. - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to push across Central Florida Thursday afternoon.



Most of the stronger storms are pushing in a couple of lines from I-4 off to the east into eastern Orange County, Volusia County, most of Brevard County and down to Osceola County. The line of storms is bringing heavy rain, lightning and some strong wind gusts.

The storms will linger into the late evening and will eventually taper off heading into Thursday night.

There will be a 50 percent coverage of showers and storms through 6 p.m., and then rain chances are down to 20 percent after 8 p.m.

Before some of the heaviest rain builds up, the temperatures will be in the mid 90s but it will feel like 105 degrees.

It will be back to a 50 percent coverage of rain Friday, with a high of 92. Rain chances are down to 40 percent Saturday but back up to 60 percent Sunday.

Some storms will be strong through the weekend. Expect rain chances to remain high at 60 percent all through next week, with morning low temperatures in the upper 70s and afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 92 degrees. The record for July 19 is 100 degrees, which was set in 1914.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.