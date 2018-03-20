Strong afternoon storms threatening Orlando area

For more information about tornadoes, click here.

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges is pinpointing a potent storm system that will be moving into the Orlando area Tuesday afternoon.

"There is an enhanced risk of severe weather on Tuesday afternoon," Bridges said.

The worst of the system is expected to move through the area between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m, bringing lightning, strong wind gusts and heavy rain. Hail and a few tornadoes are also possible, Bridges said.

"With an enhanced risk of severe weather, there is the likelihood of numerous severe thunderstorms with hail 2 inches or greater as well as damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes," Bridges said.

Here is what an ENHANCED risk means to Central Florida. The timeline will be between 2PM and 7PM. pic.twitter.com/gijQVxBUK0 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) March 20, 2018

High temperatures, reaching the mid-80s ahead of the front, are working with the energy and moisture in place to fire up the storms in the afternoon hours.

Orlando will warm to 84 degrees Tuesday with an 80 percent coverage of showers and storms. The average high in Orlando this time of year is 79 degrees.

Even after the showers some areas saw Monday, there is still a deficit of rainfall. Marion County saw nearly 4 inches of rain.

Rain will leave the forecast late Tuesday, with the area staying dry Wednesday through the upcoming weekend.

"Expect highs in the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday, with morning lows in the 40s and 50s across the Orlando area," Bridges said.

By Friday, temperatures will reach the mid-70s. Expect temperatures in the low and mid-80s for the weekend, with morning lows in the 50s and low 60s.

