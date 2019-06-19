Weather

Strong storms possible in Central Florida

Orlando to see high of 91

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager, Troy Bridges - Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. - Storms, some of which could be severe, will bring more rain to Central Florida on Wednesday.

"We are pinpointing the chance for showers and storms into the afternoon, with a high coverage once again at 70%," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. 

Orlando will reach a high near 91 degrees, which is the average high on this date.

Rain chances drop to 30% Thursday and 20% Friday and Saturday.

Highs will be in the low 90s.

Orlando had 0.46 inches of rain Tuesday, giving the city a yearly rain deficit of 0.16 inches.

"There is currently nothing to watch in the tropics," Bridges said.

Hurricane season runs through November. The next named storm will be called Barry.

