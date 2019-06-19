Strong storms possible in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Storms, some of which could be severe, will bring more rain to Central Florida on Wednesday.

"We are pinpointing the chance for showers and storms into the afternoon, with a high coverage once again at 70%," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Orlando will reach a high near 91 degrees, which is the average high on this date.

Rain chances drop to 30% Thursday and 20% Friday and Saturday.

Highs will be in the low 90s.

Orlando had 0.46 inches of rain Tuesday, giving the city a yearly rain deficit of 0.16 inches.

This afternoon we will see a greater risk of severe storms. pic.twitter.com/vmFbYRcZLG — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) June 19, 2019

Those afternoon storms are helping to eat away at our deficits. pic.twitter.com/hH2tkkiLFq — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) June 19, 2019

"There is currently nothing to watch in the tropics," Bridges said.

Hurricane season runs through November. The next named storm will be called Barry.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for more weather coverage.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.