Strong storms possible in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - It will be hot and muggy on the first day of summer in Central Florida, with rain chances continuing to increase.

Expect a high of 93 degrees Thursday in Orlando. The average high on this date is 91. The record high is 99, set in 1944.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

There's a 60 percent chance of rain each day through Saturday. Sunday's rain chances jump to 70 percent.

News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said some storms on Thursday could be strong, with gusty winds, lightning, heavy rain and hail.

"We will see an unsettled weather pattern for the next several days," Bridges said. "We are not pinpointing anything in the tropics, however."

Monday will see a high of 93, with a 50 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms.

