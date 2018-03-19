Strong storms to move through Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando area is at risk for severe weather Monday and Tuesday due to an area of low pressure.

As the pressure builds, it's bringing upper-level energy and low-level moisture, producing the chance of scattered storms with thunder and lightning, along with strong wind gusts and even the possibility of tornadoes.

The highest chance for severe weather comes Monday afternoon and will increase again for Tuesday.

Future Radar shows strong winds possible in northern Marion county by 8 AM! pic.twitter.com/ceYmk8SD4W — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) March 19, 2018

Expect a 40 percent coverage of rain Monday and a 70 percent coverage on Tuesday. The deficit of rain since the first of the year is now 4.21 inches in the Orlando area.

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s both Monday and Tuesday. The average high in Orlando is 78 degrees.

The chance of rain will follow the front out, leaving the forecast by Wednesday. Temperatures will cool into the low and mid-70s Wednesday afternoon.

Expect morning lows in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will remain near 70 degrees Thursday afternoon and in the mid-70s Friday.

The first official day of spring is Tuesday.

