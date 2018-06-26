Strong summer storms expected to linger in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hot, sticky, steamy, soupy, wet, swampy and nasty: those are just a few words to describe the Central Florida forecast.

The high in Orlando on Tuesday will hit 93 degrees, 2 degrees above the average high on this date. The "feels like" temperature could reach 105. The record high is 100, set in 1950.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

There's a 60 percent chance of rain.

"Storms will fire up this afternoon, with the latest model data showing the west coast sea breeze and the east coast sea breeze battlling it out along I-4 around 6 p.m.," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "There are some indications that the west coast sea breeze will push most of the storms to the east."

Some storms will linger though through 11 p.m. along the coast, Bridges said.

"Expect winds greater than 50 mph embedded in some of the stronger storms," he said. "There will also be heavy rain and a good bit of lightning possible through the evening hours."

Highs hover around 93 for most of the week.

"Expect rain chances at 50 percent on Wednesday and 40 percent from Thursday through Sunday," Bridges said. "And we are currently not watching anything in the tropics."

Heating up to 93 today. It will feel like 100-105 before the 60% coverage of rain rolls in! pic.twitter.com/TZl7Bhw5mK — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) June 26, 2018

