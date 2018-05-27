Subtropical Storm Alberto begins to bring heavy rain into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Subtropical Storm Alberto has picked up speed, bringing rain along with the system's predicted path up through the Gulf of Mexico.

Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency on Friday in anticipation of the storm.

The system is moving at 15 mph with an increased wind strength of 45 mph. The forecast track issued by the National Hurricane Center shows the system making landfall in Florida's panhandle overnight on Monday through early Tuesday morning.

Subtropical Storm Alberto has sped up a little more this morning. Still on track to move into the panhandle late Monday night into early Tuesday. #Alberto #News6 #ClickOlando pic.twitter.com/4qNsUDSfv6 — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) May 27, 2018

On-and-off heavy rains are predicted in Central Florida on Sunday. Rain coverage started at 90 percent and is expected to decrease later in the day.

News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said the rain is moving north, soaking some parts of the state.

"The rain will lay down a couple of inches of water in heavy hit areas," Cokinos said.

The rain on Sunday morning broke the city's daily rainfall record with 1.17 inches of water. The previous record was set in 1963 by 1.10 inches of rain.

Downpours moving into Volusia and northeastern Lake County as we speak. This is the same rain that passed by Sanford putting 1.17" of water on the ground breaking the old daily rainfall record at the airport of 1.10" that was set in 1963. #news6 pic.twitter.com/49QxeokD4g — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) May 27, 2018



"If a little sunshine peeks through the clouds that could spark a stronger storm capable of severe characteristics," Cokinos said.

Those characteristics could include downpours, lightning and gusts of wind near 40 mph, with the potential for an isolated tornado.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A flood watch is active for the majority of Central Florida through Monday evening. Cokinos said some areas could experience over five inches of rainfall.

Cokinos predicted a cloudy Sunday night with some rain and temperatures in the low 70s. Memorial Day is expected to begin with some showers and cloudy skies. The rain coverage will increase to 70 percent in the afternoon.

Cokinos said Central Florida still might not have a fully dry day for awhile.

"A lot of moisture will linger for the next few days, but it will be more like afternoon showers and thunderstorms," Cokinos said.

Rain coverage is expected to be low by Friday, with the heat returning with highs in the low 90s.



Lake Wind Advisory in place through tonight for all the areas in the tan color on the map. Southeast winds will stay around 20 mph this afternoon, but gusts will be elevated to 35 mph making conditions on the water very hazardous. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/lnQLB0swoS — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) May 27, 2018

