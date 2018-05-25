Subtropical Storm Alberto could bring flooding to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - We are pinpointing the latest updates with Subtropical Storm Alberto.

A subtropical storm has both characteristics of a tropical system and a non-tropical system. It will act much like a tropical storm will in that it will bring heavy rain and the chance for some flooding to Central Florida.

A subtropical storm has a cold core, while a tropical storm has a warm core.

Expect waves of on-and-off rain with some heavy squalls Saturday afternoon through Monday.

The worst of the rain will be on Sunday.

The main concern will be flooding, but a couple of rotating storms can't be ruled out as the holiday weekend approaches.

The models and track take the center of Alberto anywhere from the far western Gulf to western Louisiana.

Beach conditions will be rough. Seas up to 7 feet and rip currents will be a concern all weekend.



