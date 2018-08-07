Weather

Subtropical Storm Debby forms in the Atlantic

Storm not expected to threaten any land

By AP Author

ORLANDO, Fla. - Subtropical Storm Debby has formed far out over the north Atlantic but is expected to be a short-lived storm.

The storm's maximum sustained winds Tuesday morning are near 40 mph and the U.S. National Hurricane Center says Debby is expected to dissipate in a few days.

The storm is centered about 1,160 miles west of the Azores and is moving north near 16 mph.

The storm is not currently a threat to any land.

