Subtropical Storm Leslie forms in Atlantic, experts still watching Kirk

While Sunday may be the first full day of fall, Central Florida weather is staying in summer mode, especially concerning development in the tropics.

Tropical update

There are four main areas experts are keeping an eye on in the tropics.

Subtropical Storm Leslie formed around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm has winds of 40 mph with some higher gusts. NHC experts said some slight strengthening is possible, but the storm is forecast to become absorbed by a larger nontropical low by the middle of the week.

Tropical Storm Kirk is still a ways away, but moving a little faster over the open Atlantic. The storm will continue a westward path and could strengthen a little by Tuesday. The NHC projects the storm to remain at tropical storm status as it approaches the Lesser Antilles at the end of the workweek.

"This will be something we will continue to watch in the upcoming week," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

Tropical Depression 11 degenerated into a trough of low pressure around 11 a.m. Sunday. NHC experts said the remnants of the storm will continue to dissipate further.

Another area of potential development is sitting just south of Bermuda. The area has a small chance of tropical development, at 30 percent, as it moves closer to the southeastern coast later in the week.

Sunday forecast

Sunday highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Cokinos said some scattered showers will move inland in the afternoon.

Overall rain coverage is expected to be 40 percent, mainly over the southern zones. Northern areas will experience around 20 to 30 percent rain coverage. Most of that rain will clear out in the early evening. A moderate rip current risk will continue along Central Florida beaches.

"Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with lows around the mid-70s," Cokinos said. "Tomorrow we start with coastal showers and the rain will move inland as the day goes on."

