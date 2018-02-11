Summer-like conditions blanket Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - With temperatures reaching the mid-80s and above, it feels like summer in Central Florida.

It's also acting like summer, with high humidity, high temps and a 40 percent chance of rain, not unlike the ones we see in summer.

Showers and a possible thunderstorm can be expected up until 10 p.m. Sunday night as overnight temperatures remain warm.

Lows night will range from 69 in Orlando, 67 in Ocala and 68 in Palm Bay. Rain chances continue at 40 percent.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Monday will be a day of mixed skies and warm temperatures. Highs on Monday range from 85 in Melbourne and Orlando to 82 in Daytona Beach.

Unsettled conditions persist for Tuesday, especially along the coast. Rain chances stay at 40 percent.

Valentine's Day is slightly improved, with rain chances at 20 percent, and Thursday is the turnaround, with mostly sunny conditions.

No cold weather is expected for the next 7 days.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.