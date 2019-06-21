Summer off to dangerously hot start in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain chances are staying low, but the temperatures will be high in Central Florida for most of the weekend.

High pressure continues to dominate the forecast on Friday and through part of the weekend.

"That means sleeping air will prevent rain from becoming a big factor in your weekend plan for Friday, if you’re starting the weekend early, and for Saturday," according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges. "Sunday is a different story."

More moisture will work in Sunday, increasing the chance for some rain and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.

"We will see the early action late in the day on Sunday as the east and west coast breezes battle it out," Bridges said.

Summer officially arrives Friday at 11:54 a.m. with the summer solstice, according to Bridges. It is when the earth is the closest to the sun and the day is the longest of the year.

Rain chances will be at 20 percent Friday and Saturday as high pressure continues to dominate. Rain chances increase slightly on Sunday to 30 percent and up to 40 percent by Monday. Expect Central Florida's typical summer pattern, with the seabreezes battling it out for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as the coverage of rain increases to between 50 and 60 percent.

The temperature in Orlando warmed to 94 degrees Thursday, which is three degrees warmer than the average of 91 for this time of year. Orlando also saw .08 inches of rain Thursday, putting the area's surplus since Jan. 1 at .15 inches.

In Daytona Beach, the temperature warmed to 94 degrees Thursday. The average high for that date is 89 degrees.

"We didn’t see any measurable rain in Daytona Beach yesterday, putting our deficit since Jan. 1 at 1.19 inches," Bridges said.

The temperature in Sanford reached 94 degrees Thursday, three degrees warmer than the average high of 91. Sanford saw no measurable rain Thursday, putting the deficit at .06 inches since the first of January, according to Bridges.

"Because rain chances will be low and temperatures will be extremely hot, feeling like their in the triple digits somewhere between 101 and 105 degrees, many people would like to go to the beach," Bridges said.

Expect a 30 percent chance for rain along the immediate coast as southwest winds pick up between 10 and 15 mph, moving rain from the southwest to the northeast.

"Again this is not a high coverage so go ahead with your plans," Bridges said.

Daytona Beach can expect a temperature around 77 degrees. Cocoa Beach can expect temperatures near 80 degrees. The rip current risk will be low, according to Bridges.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.