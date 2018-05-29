Summertime weather pattern takes hold in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Summer doesn't officially begin for another few weeks, but the weather pattern in Central Florida is already beginning its months-long routine.

"We will see on and off scattered showers and storms throughout Tuesday afternoon," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "It doesn’t mean it will rain all day, all the time, even though the coverage of rain will be fairly high."

Expect a 60 percent coverage of showers and storms.

"Rain chances will continue every afternoon for the next several months as the summertime pattern is in place," Bridges said. "We have humid air and sea-breeze action, leading to afternoon storms. Some storms will have heavy rain and lightning, as well as some strong wind gusts."

Orlando will see a high of 88 degrees. The average high on this date is 90. The record is 100, set in 1908.

The overnight low will be 74 degrees.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s through the weekend, with rain chances ranging from 50-70 percent.

Orlando's yearly rain deficit stands at 2.60 inches.

Meanwhile, Alberto is now a subtropical depression.

Alberto has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as the system continues to move inland through Alabama and Georgia. Alberto is moving north at 12 mph and will continue to weaken while bringing rain to those states.

