Sunday brings hot temperatures, inland storms to Central Florida

Storms with lighting, gusts of wind expected to start around noon

By Samara Cokinos - Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday's forecast is predicted to be similar to Saturday's, with hot weather and storms moving inland.

News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos predicted highs in the low 90s that feel like triple digits due to humidity. 

That heat will be broken up by storms starting around noon. Inland counties are expected to see rain coverage between 50 and 60 percent, with coastal areas less likely at 20 to 30 percent. Cokinos said these storms could potentially bring frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusts of wind.

"Remember when thunder roars, head indoors," Cokinos said.

Boaters need not alter their plans, as the boating forecast is clear.

Cokinos said the tropics are quiet and are expected to stay that way for the next five days.

Storms are predicted to clear out by Sunday night, leaving cloudy skies and lows in the mid 70s.

