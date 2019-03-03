Sunday brings near-record highs, low rain chances to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - We are pinpointing lots of heat Sunday and minimal rain chances.

Temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s with a mix of clouds and sun.

The record high for Orlando is 90 degrees, set in 2012. Orlando will have a high temperature of 87 degrees, which is very close to that record.

Rain chances roll in Monday throughout the day with a 60 percent coverage as a front approaches. Prepare for rain during the morning drive to work.

Some showers, even some thunderstorms, will linger into the afternoon. Expect a high of 81 degrees Monday but a high of only 68 degrees Tuesday. After the front, morning lows will be in the 40s with even some 30s for Wednesday and for Thursday.

Highs will be in the 60s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday afternoon, highs will only be in the low 60s. Temperatures warm right back up into the 80s by next weekend.

If you were going to the beach, rip currents will be in the moderate category with swells up to 3 feet for boaters.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.