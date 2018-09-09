Sunday continues rainy weekend; Florence becomes hurricane, other storms to strengthen

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday will bring more of the same, with high temperatures before the inevitable rain. This comes while three tropical storms continue to intensify in the Atlantic Ocean.

An upper level low, which was over the eastern Gulf of Mexico early Sunday morning, will shift westward, keeping a chance of rain in the forecast. Ahead of the rain, temperatures will reach to near 90 degrees by the early afternoon.

"At the surface, winds will be light and variable for most of the day," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

The main area of convection will concentrate over the interior counties. Campos said these storms are expected to dissipate by early evening as they drift eastward.

A high risk of rip currents is expected again due to the combination of long period swells already reaching the coast from Tropical Storm Florence. This threat, along with rough seas, will continue through most of the work week.

Expect more of the same weather setup to continue, with scattered afternoon thunderstorms and some locally heavy rains from slow-moving storms. Highs will stay near average in the low 90s.

Tropical update:

We are watching trio of tropical systems in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Florence intensified to a Category 1 storm from tropical storm status on Sunday. The storm is expected to rapidly re-intensify into a major storm this week as it approaches the Carolina Coast. Indirect impacts will be felt in Central Florida, via dangerous rip currents and rough surf.

is expected to gain hurricane status this week as it heads towards the Eastern Caribbean. Campos said the storm is something worth watching in the upcoming days. Tropical Storm Helene is also expected to strengthen into a hurricane this week. Forecast models curve the track towards the North, keeping it out at sea.

TRIO in the TROPICS: The Atlantic is heating up as we approach the official peak of hurricane season Monday. These three storms expected to all become hurricanes by this week. Florence could even regain major hurricane status as it nears the Carolinas. Stay tuned to @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/G4tfMQmhhn — Candace Campos (@CandaceNews6) September 9, 2018

