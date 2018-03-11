Sunday forecast: Warmer temps, rain chances return to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Temperatures starting the day were a lot warmer Sunday than they had been in the Orlando area, with morning highs reaching the 50s and 60s. The warming trend is expected to continue throughout the day.

Temperatures will warm Sunday to the upper 70s near the coast and the lower 80s across most of the Orlando area.

Rain is also making its way back to the forecast Sunday.

"There's a good amount of clouds overhead and a few light sprinkles of rain over near coastal Brevard County," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

As the day goes on, there will be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

Conditions won't be ideal on the water Sunday either.

"At the beach, there's a moderate to high rip current risk," Cokinos said. "Otherwise, not too bad for boaters. Just monitor storms that will pop up later today."

Burn bans have been issued around the Orlando area as a dry pattern lingers. With coverage increasing Sunday, 40 percent of the area is expected to see some much-needed rain.

Skies Sunday night will be cloudy, with a few passing showers making their way through the area. Temperatures will cool off a bit, dropping to lows in the mid-60s.

Rain chances will continue into the beginning of the work week.

