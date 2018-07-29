Another hot, rainy Sunday takes hold of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - More rain is expected to make its way through Central Florida on this hot Sunday.

Temperatures start the day off in the mid 70s and will rise to the low 90s by the afternoon. Most of the morning rain is starting and staying offshore.

News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said showers will pop up along the Volusia, Brevard and Flagler County coasts first and then move inland throughout the day. Overall rain coverage is 60 percent.

"Heavy rain is possible with any storm that develops," Cokinos said. "Slower moving thunderstorms could produce between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall."

The storms are expected to slow down moving into the evening. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will move in overnight, with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Monday will bring more rain and stormy conditions.

Another hot & humid day ahead. Rain coverage is 60% this afternoon. Storms fire up along the coast first and then move inland. pic.twitter.com/Bs67lrHHOQ — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) July 29, 2018

