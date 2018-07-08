Sunday stays warm; Florida impact from both tropical storms is minor

Sunday morning began with plenty of sunshine that is expected to heat up Central Florida as the day goes on.

Temperatures are predicted to rise to the low 90s by the afternoon. News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said some scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, with rain coverage between 30 and 40 percent.

Get ready for another hot day with a few spotty storms this afternoon. Overall rain coverage is a little lower today. Rain will impact northern zones first & spread south. Storms will clear out tonight. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/ae5N5uvzhX — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) July 8, 2018

There are no advisories on the water for any boaters. Cokinos predicted temperatures in the 90s in coastal areas.

"Don't forget to stay hydrated while you're out there and reapply sunscreen every few hours for maximum benefit," Cokinos said.

Any storms that remain will clear out by night, leaving partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 70s.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Depression Three has strengthened into Tropical Storm Chris, which is expected to sit near the coast of the Carolinas. Cokinos said the main impact from the storm will be increased swells that will lead to dangerous rip currents.

Chris is expected to move northeast while strengthening a little more. It is predicted to stay over open water.

Tropical Storm Beryl continues to approach the Lesser Antilles. Right now, Dominica and Guadeloupe are under a tropical storm warning. A tropical storm watch is in place for Barbados, Martinique, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy, Saba, St, Eustatius and St. Maarten.

Beryl is expected to move through the chain of islands Sunday night and then into the eastern Caribbean Sea. The storm's predicted path keeps it south of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, and the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows it continuing to weaken.

