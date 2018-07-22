Sunday to bring more hot temperatures, rainstorms

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday, like Saturday, will bring heat and rain to Central Florida.

The day is predicted to start warm and muggy, with temperatures rising to the upper 70s. Highs will reach the low 90s, but the humid air will make it feel like 106 degrees outside.

Ahead of the storms today it's going to be like a sauna outside. Low 90s will feel like the triple digits. Drink lots of water while you're out and about. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/hcmXOMr0bY — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) July 22, 2018

News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said afternoon storms will move in from the northwest as the day goes on.

"Those storms will pack a punch with heavy rain, gusty winds and even potential hail," Cokinos said.

The boating forecast is clear earlier in the day, but the afternoon storms are expected to move in quickly.

Rain coverage is 70 percent with gradual clearing expected late at night. Overnight lows will stay in the mid 70s.

Monday is predicted to bring much of the same with highs in the low 90s and strong storms by the afternoon.

As storms pick up this afternoon, some could turn severe. Main threats will be the downpours, frequent lightning, and strong wind gusts. Hail is possible as well. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/EJpo0OjbYo — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) July 22, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.