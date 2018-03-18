Sunny, dry start to the day; rain chances on rise ahead of cold front

Copyright 2015 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a cool start to the day in the 50s and 60s, the rest of the afternoon is expected to be nice and warm.

High temperatures will be right around 83 degrees.

Cloud cover will increase as the day goes on.

"We could see a few sprinkles of rain near the coast in the early evening. Rain coverage is between 10 and 20 percent," Meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

"Your boating forecast looks great today with no advisories," Cokinos said.

"Your boating forecast looks great today with no advisories," Cokinos said.

A few showers are possible overnight into tomorrow morning.

Lows will stay mild in the mid-60s.

Rain coverage bumps up to 30 percent Monday with highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be the first day of spring.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected. A few could be strong to severe by the afternoon.

This will be something to keep an eye on as the cold front gets closer and eventually passes by Tuesday night.

