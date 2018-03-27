Sunny, breezy day on tap for Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Abundant sunshine and a steady breeze are in the Orlando-area forecast for Tuesday.

"We are pinpointing a different setup as a large high pressure ridge covers the eastern part of our area, leading to lots of sunshine and a breeze off the ocean at about 20 mph," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The high will reach 80 in Orlando. The overnight low will be 59.

A small craft advisory is in effect until 4 p.m., with waves from 6-8 feet.

Dry conditions, along with the windy condition, will also increase the fire danger risk.

"With no rain chances for the next several days and temperatures well into the 80s, we will likely be dealing with more brush fires," Bridges said.

Wednesday's high will be 83, with lows lingering near 60 degrees.

Expect a high of 80 on Thursday.

"A new area of low pressure will increase rain chances to 40 percent on Good Friday," Bridges said. "By Saturday, rain chances will reach 40 percent, with highs in the mid-80s on Friday and low 80s on Saturday."

Easter Sunday will see a high in the mid-80s, with a 40 percent coverage of rain as of now.

"This all depends on the exact timing of the front, which is still several days out," Bridges said.

