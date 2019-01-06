Sunny, clear day set to end first weekend of 2019 in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The first weekend of the new year is expected to end with sunny skies and mild weather.

Sunday began chilly, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s and a light north wind between 5 and 10 mph.

"During the day, there will be plenty of sunshine to go around," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

Highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s, which Cokinos said is right around average for this time of year.

We're gradually warming up to the low 70s this afternoon. Right now it's not too bad out there, still a little cool. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/30sBoQ7uF9 — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) January 6, 2019

Boating conditions are clear. Temperatures will be cool on the water, but no advisories are in place. Seas will average 2-3 feet with a light chop along the Intracoastal Waterway.

Saturday night will be clear and cool in the low 50s, while northern areas will drop to the mid -40s.

"Patchy fog is possible mainly over northern counties through your early morning commute on Monday," Cokinos said.

The first half of the workweek will be above average in the upper 70s ahead of the next cold front, which will arrive midweek. No rain is in the forecast as the front gets closer, but Cokinos said it will be followed by a cool down. By Thursday, highs will rebound to the low to mid-60s.



