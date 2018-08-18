Sunny Saturday kicks off weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - To start the weekend in Central Florida, there will be a lot of sunshine and heat will be around too.

Saturday kicks off with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s but by noon expect temperatures to be closer to the low 90s.

High temperatures will range from the low 90s near the coast to the mid 90s inland. Rain coverage is minimal near 20 percent.

Most northern zones will be mainly dry for the majority of the day although a passing shower or two by the late afternoon into the evening is possible.

Anyone headed to the beach should plan on packing lots of water to stay hydrated and don't forget the sunscreen.

Boating conditions look great with no advisories on the water.

Saturday night, lows will stay in the mid to upper 70s with a few clouds overhead.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.