Sunny Sunday on tap for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is starting off Sunday morning with a few high clouds streaming in overhead from the Gulf of Mexico and wake-up temperatures in the upper 50s.

Later on in the day, highs will soar into the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. A small but long period of east-northeast swell will produce a moderate risk of rip currents at the beaches. Boating forecast is looking great with seas about 2-3 feet.

This dry and warm weather setup will continue through most of next week, with highs hovering above average in the mid to upper 80s. Rain coverage will be minimal, with a slight 10 percent chance returning by next weekend.

With this dry stretch, fire danger will remain very high for most areas in Central Florida until further notice.



