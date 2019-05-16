Sunshine dominates Orlando-area forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you like high temperatures near 90 and very slim rain chances, the Central Florida forecast will be just for you over the next several days.

"Now that a front has moved all the way out of Central Florida, we will be dry and sunny for the next several days," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "High pressure is building into Central Florida. That is sinking air not allowing for a lot of cloud cover to develop, and as the air sinks on top of Central Florida, rain chances will stay away."

The Orlando area will be rain-free until late Sunday, when rain chances jump to 20%

Thursday's high will reach 88 degrees, which is the average high on this date. The record high is 99, set in 1922.

Did you see the moon last night/this morning? pic.twitter.com/hV36WrtTob — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 16, 2019

Highs will be near 90 Friday through all of next week.

"There are no significant rain chances for the next seven days," Bridges said. "Our wet season begins around the end of May, and the start of the afternoon sea breezes has yet to begin."

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for more weather news.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.